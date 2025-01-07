NMDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest is on: Vote for your favorite name! 

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) launched the snowplow naming contest. This is the second year they are involving the community in naming snowplow trucks. NMDOT said "We know that New Mexicans are some of the most creative, funny, and witty people on the planet, but the top names are even better than we could have imagined. We received almost 700 submissions." They added that NMDOT communication staff narrowed the entries down to 50 names. Now they want the public to vote on their favorites.

These are some of the names you can vote for: Scoop Dogg, Blizzard of Oz, Clear-o-Pathra, Fast and Flurry-ous, PINO EXPRESS, Baby Snowda, Hans Snolo, OptimusPlow, The SNOWMINATOR, Chips & Que Snow, Feliz Plowvidad, Frio Grande, Taylor Drift and En-CHILL-ada. NMDOT also said "These trucks play an important role in keeping our communities connected and our roads safe during the winter months, so let’s give them names that reflect their importance and a bit of local flavor."

For the complete list and to vote for your favorite click here. The top 12 names will be announced when voting has wrapped up and names have been assigned to trucks. Winners will receive bragging rights for a lifetime. Voting is open and will continue through Friday, January 10, 2025, at noon.