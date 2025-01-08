Accessibility Make-a-Thon hosted by Fab Lab El Paso and La Nube STEAM Discovery Center

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The Accessibility Make-a-Thon is a hands-on competition that challenges high school and college students to design innovative solutions to enhance accessibility for visually impaired visitors at La Nube STEAM. The competition is taking place at La Nube, 201 W. Main Drive, El Paso, Texas 79901 from Friday, January 10th to Sunday, January 12th. It will be hosted by Fab Lab El Paso, in collaboration with La Nube STEAM Discovery Center.

Participants will be guided by community leaders and accessibility experts including members of the El Paso Council of the Blind and El Paso VIBE (Visually Impaired and Blind Experience). This in an effort to help them make sure the designs are practical and impactful for visually impaired individuals. Event coordinators say the event merges technology, creativity, and empathy to inspire the next generation of changemakers.







