Pedestrian dies after being struck by car at El Paso gas station – 2nd traffic fatality of 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces woman has become the second traffic fatality in the City of El Paso for 2025 after being struck by a car in a gas station parking lot over the weekend.

El Paso Police say 77 year-old Gloria Molina later died in the hospital after being struck by a 2023 Porsche Macan being driven by 23 year-old Alejandro Gonzalez of El Paso.

According to a release, Special Traffic Investigators responded to a Speedway gas station at 4990 Doniphan on Sunday. Investigators found that Gonzalez was in his car at a pump while Molina exited the shop and walked into the parking lot.

Police say that Gonzelez didn't see Molina when he then drove forward and struck her. Driver inattention is listed as a contributing factor.

This is the 2nd traffic fatality of 2025 compared to 2 at the same time last year.