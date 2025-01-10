Skip to Content
29 migrants arrested in Lower Valley in stash house bust

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol agents with the Ysleta station raided a residence in the Lower Valley on Thursday, after receiving a tip that it was operating as a stash house.

In a statement, a Border Patrol spokesperson said that 29 individuals were arrested, including migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, Colombia, Guatemala and Ecuador.

All migrants were found in good condition and processed for removal from the country under Title 8.

One United States citizen was arrested during the investigation for smuggling and an assault on an agent.

