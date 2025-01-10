DPS, Border Patrol agents disrupt vehicle smuggling attempt, 10 migrants apprehended
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A joint effort between Border Patrol agents based in Santa Teresa and Texas DPS led to the disruption of a vehicle smuggling attempt and 10 migrants being apprehended from an SUV.
El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted on X.com pictures of the aftermath of the vehicle intercept, including how the migrants were crammed into the vehicle.
JOINT EFFORT!— Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) January 10, 2025
Santa Teresa BP agents collaborated w/ TX DPS to disrupt smugglers. 10 migrants were crammed inside this vehicle, as the smuggler disregarded their safety and well-being.
#wherethelegendbegan #migrantes #elpasotx pic.twitter.com/0mFmgwk07v