DPS, Border Patrol agents disrupt vehicle smuggling attempt, 10 migrants apprehended

Published 12:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A joint effort between Border Patrol agents based in Santa Teresa and Texas DPS led to the disruption of a vehicle smuggling attempt and 10 migrants being apprehended from an SUV.

El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted on X.com pictures of the aftermath of the vehicle intercept, including how the migrants were crammed into the vehicle.

Andrew J. Polk

