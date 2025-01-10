Eastwood High School on ‘secure’ status due to suspicious package, students not allowed to leave campus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Eastwood High School campus is on 'secure' status following a suspicious package being found on the north side of campus just before noon Friday.

In a statement, a district spokesperson said Ysleta ISD security and El Paso Police are on the Eastside school campus investigating the package. All students are considered safe and being kept away from the immediate area.

The spokesperson said no one is being allowed to leave campus at this time, and students would be provided a lunch for the day.

Several concerned parents have contacted ABC-7 after seeing police presence surrounding campus and receiving notification of the secure status from the district.