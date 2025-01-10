SECURE protocol lifted at Jefferson High School following incident near campus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Jefferson High School in Central El Paso was briefly placed under SECURE protocol Friday morning following an incident near campus.

In a statement, an EPISD spokesperson said the security protocol was lifted after the situation was promptly addressed, and the school day continued as scheduled.

According to the Texas School Safety Center, Secure is called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building. During the security status, classroom activities continue uninterrupted if possible.