Whooping cough cases continue to rise after spike in 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) the numbers of whooping cough cases tripled in 2024, compared to the previous year and cases continue to grow.

The symptoms of whooping cough include persistent cough, fever and runny nose. These symptoms are often mistaken for a cold but with whooping cough the symptoms last 6-10 weeks.

Fatima Gutierrez, Associate professor of Pediatrics at Texas Tech in El Paso, says they've seen a trend with kids who are admitted to the hospital being under vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.

Whooping cough is highly contagious and spread through coughing. Babies, young kids and the elderly are among the most vulnerable. Gutierrez says adults should receive whooping cough vaccinations every 10 years especially if they are around children.

"Babies can't get vaccinated until they're two months. And unfortunately, the younger you are, the more severe symptoms you have as a baby.So unfortunately, babies, can have some of the coughing, but unfortunately their main symptom can be that they stop breathing. That's why it's really important, that we make sure that any adults that are around babies are up to date with their vaccines," Gutierrez said.

She says her advice to parents who are hesitant about getting vaccinated is as follows