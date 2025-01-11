Federal grants bring $2M in transportation improvements to El Paso, Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar announced that El Paso and Socorro will benefit from over $2 million in federal grants through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE program. The funding, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, aims to enhance local transportation and safety.

Socorro will receive $1.7 million to plan and design improvements along Moon Road, focusing on safety and sustainability. El Paso will use $750,000 for a feasibility study to expand Sun Metro’s Bus Rapid Transit service on the Montana Brio Corridor, addressing route efficiency and safety.

“These investments will significantly impact our community,” said Congresswoman Escobar, highlighting the commitment to rebuilding infrastructure nationwide.

The RAISE program supports vital projects across the country, helping communities like El Paso and Socorro strengthen transportation networks and improve quality of life.