YWCA Health Fair brings free health resources

today at 12:13 PM
Published 12:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso families attended the Spring Health Fair this Saturday at the YWCA’s Katharine White Harvey Branch.

The free event started at 9 AM this morning and offered a variety of activities for all ages.

Attendees gained access to Zumba, yoga, gymnastics, dance, and martial arts classes at no cost.

Over 30 community organizations were present to share health and social resources.

The event also featured food trucks, children’s activities, and raffle prizes including a YWCA gym membership and a pool party.

The health fair aimed to increase access to wellness opportunities and local support services within the community.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

