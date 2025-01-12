El Paso Fire Department knocks down house fire in West El Paso

UPDATE: ABC-7 crews on scene confirmed the fire took place at 6328 Monarch Dr.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews knocked down a house fire in West El Paso early Sunday morning.

It happened on the 6000 block of Monarch Dr. in West El Paso.

El Paso Fire Department officials told ABC-7 the call came in at 2:11 a.m. and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Firefighters are still on scene checking for hotspots and investigators are looking in to the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and we will update you on air and online as more information becomes available.