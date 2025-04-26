Pope’s funeral sets in motion symbolic traditions

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Over 200,000 people paid their respects to Pope Francis during his funeral at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City Saturday as Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re delivered the readings from Scripture, or the "Liturgy of the Word".

Pope Francis' funeral is notably different than previous ceremonies. In 2024 Francis made changes to the burial rites for pontiffs that allowed for Saturday's simpler ceremony and his burial site at the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major located just outside the Vatican.

The formal process for the selection of the new pontiff was set in motion after the funeral.

The death of a pope sets in motion a series of deeply symbolic and centuries old tradition.

Novemdiales offers 9-days of prayer as the faithful mourn the loss of a pope.

Reverend Michael Lewis of the El Paso Catholic Diocese explained the history of the mourning period during ABC 7's GMEP Weekend newscasts.

