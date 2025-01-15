Dry January offers health and mental wellness benefits for El Pasoans   

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) – As we’re halfway through January, many El Pasoans are taking a break from drinking alcohol. "Dry January," is one of the most common new year resolutions, where those participating give up drinking for the month. But experts say it’s never too late to start and even small changes can make a big difference for your health.

ABC-7 spoke to Steve Carleton, a certified addiction specialist with Porch Light Health who says a recent study reveals that drinking alcohol increases the risk of developing at least seven types of cancer, including mouth, throat, and liver cancer.

“We know that alcohol is is not great for our health, right? Should everybody stop in response to that? No, I'm not suggesting that,” emphasized Carleton. ”But I think when people have awareness, that awareness can bring choice and give people time to pause to think about their relationship with alcohol.”

Carleton says cutting back on alcohol, even temporarily, can improve sleep quality, focus, and help manage weight loss. He also emphasizes that cutting back does not have to be all or nothing. “We know that beer and wine have less alcohol by volume than than liquor,” he said. “So, switching from liquor to beer or wine can be a quick step to reduce alcohol consumption.”

“It's really good to have connections and other people that can support you in those goals with substance use,” said Carleton. “If you have somebody that's willing to do dry January with you, or have somebody that's willing to help you find a good professional help, that's a win.”

The benefits of Dry January extend beyond physical health. Experts say alcohol often masks underlying issues such as stress, anxiety, or depression.

ABC-7 also spoke to Jonathan Bohannon, director of military and veterans services at Emergence Health Network, who emphasized the mental health impacts associated with alcohol consumption.

“A lot of times alcohol is taken in large quantities and it can impair judgment,” said Bohannon. “It helps us avoid the issue at hand. It may work the in the beginning, but ultimately that issue, if unresolved, will continue to get worse.”

Bohannon says some warning signs that someone may have a problem with alcohol include, isolation, ignoring responsibilities, financial hardships, and lack of sleep.

“It's replacing the habit with something healthier,” said Bohannon. “As you go further into your journey of sobriety, you do build coping mechanisms. You do build strength and an endurance to get through it. It's just in the beginning. Take it slow.”

Emergence Health Network offers individual mental health counseling and licensed chemical dependency counseling to help El Pasoans build healthier habits and create personalized plans to curb alcohol use.

Porch Light Health has a harm reduction treatment clinic in Las Cruces that offers help and guidance to get people to a healthier life - whether you want to quit completely or cut back slowly.