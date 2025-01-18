ABC-7 First Alert: Blustery day in the Borderland continues, frigid air returns

We are under a First Alert for the very cold conditions in the Borderland. Our powerful cold front is slowly moving to the south and we will progressively get colder as we go into next week. Today and tomorrow will be the warmest day. We have seen wind gusts as high as 54 miles per hour in El Paso and 41 miles per hour in Las Cruces. These westerly winds will continue to kick up dust until this evening. Wind chills in the teens and 20s may be possible in the Lowlands.

The cold front arrived last night, but will continue to drop to the south this weekend. This will lead to frigid conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Air Advisory for Sunday morning for Culberson, East El Paso Hudspeth and Otero Counties. This includes the Sacramento Mountains. Windy conditions will bring very cold wind chills as low as -8 degrees. Frostbite and hypothermia can happen if you aren't dressed properly for these brutally cold conditions.

Remember your 4 P's: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. Check on your neighbors, friends, and family. Bring in pets and sensitive plants. Cover your pipes.