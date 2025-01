EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Diocese of El Paso marked a joyful milestone with the ordination of Anwar Alfonso Camarena Zeferín.

The ceremony took place Friday at St. Patrick Cathedral, with Bishop Mark J. Seitz presiding. This sacred event marked the culmination of years of dedication, prayer, and preparation for Zeferín.

Now ordained, Father Zeferín will begin his mission to serve the community through sacraments and pastoral care.