Biden issues preemptive pardons for Milley, Fauci and Jan. 6 committee members

Originally Published: 20 JAN 25 07:19 ET

By Kevin Liptak and Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday issued pardons for Gen. Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci and members of Congress who served on the committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The pardons, which come in the final hours of his presidency, come after President-elect Donald Trump vowed retribution for those he viewed as opposing his first presidency.

“Our nation relies on dedicated, selfless public servants every day. They are the lifeblood of our democracy,” Biden wrote in a statement.

“Yet alarmingly, public servants have been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties,” he went on.

