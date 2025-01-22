Freezing temperatures: Staying prepared

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Freezing temperatures have made their way to the Borderland, with lows dipping to 15 degrees—the coldest we’ve seen since February 2021. With more cold weather on the way, plumbers are working around the clock to help residents protect their homes and avoid costly repairs.

Experts recommend simple and affordable methods to prevent your pipes from freezing. One tip involves using a rag, duct tape, and a foam cup to insulate outdoor faucets. "Wrap the foam cup with the rag, secure it with duct tape, and place it over the house bib," explained the team at Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup.

But what happens if it’s too late? The owner of Roto-Rooter advises homeowners to know where their water main is located and how to shut it off quickly to minimize damage if pipes burst.

As the community braces for more freezing temperatures, many shared their thoughts on how they’re managing the cold. From bundling up to dripping faucets, residents are taking every precaution to stay safe.

Remember the four P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Keeping them protected can help you avoid major headaches as the freeze continues.

