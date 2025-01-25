Texas sets new records for jobs, Texans employed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Lone Star state set new records for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force.

This is according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission, as of December 2024.

Texas reached a new historic high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,575,900.

Texas reached a new historic high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,922,200.

Texas reached a new historic high for total nonfarm jobs at 14,318,700.

Texas added 284,200 nonfarm jobs from December 2023 to December 2024 and grew jobs at a faster annual rate than the nation.