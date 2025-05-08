Juárez Diocese celebrates election of Pope Leo XIV

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez Diocese happily celebrated the election of Pope Leo XIV as the 267th leader of the Catholic Church.

This is the second time in a row a new pope is elected after two days of Conclave.

"With the joy of a pilgrim of hope and of Pastor of the Diocese of Ciudad Juárez, I share with you the joy we, as a diocesan Church, experienced when, at approximately 10 a.m. today, Ciudad Juárez time, we were able to contemplate the white smoke announcing that the conclave had elected the 267th successor of the Apostle Peter," said Juárez Bishop José Guadalupe Torres Campos.

"This is truly news of great joy for the Church, for the faithful people, who welcome the new Bishop of Rome, who presides over the Universal Church in charity. From today, we join the Roman Pontiff in faith, hope, and charity. All that remains for us to do is to pay attention to the date of the Eucharist at the beginning of his pontificate and his first catechesis, in which he will surely explain to us the reasons for the name he has chosen and some general guidelines he has discerned for the exercise of his Petrine ministry," Bishop Torres Campos added.

The Juárez Diocese invited all the Catholic community to join at their respective churches to thank Good for giving the world a new Bishop of Rome.