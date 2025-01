EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, Fort Bliss unveiled two new 3D printed barracks to house soldiers.

Several leaders, including U.S. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar were in attendance.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, officials got to showcase the prototype demobilization barracks. Officials say each facility is 8,000 square feet. Each barrack can house up 56 soldiers.

Officials say this is the Department of Defense's first ever 3D printed barracks.