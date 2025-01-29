Skip to Content
News

School vouchers move through Texas legislature

By
Updated
today at 6:37 PM
Published 6:48 PM

The Texas Senate Education Committee passed Senate bill two. It would create education savings accounts or vouchers. If passed the current bill could fund students' tuition at private schools.

Lawmakers say the bill would provide families $10,000 a year per student in tax payer dollars. It would also provide $11,500 for each student with disabilities, and $2,000 if they're homeschooled.

Any family can apply if passed. The bill is currently awaiting a vote in the full Senate.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content