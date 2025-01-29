School vouchers move through Texas legislature

The Texas Senate Education Committee passed Senate bill two. It would create education savings accounts or vouchers. If passed the current bill could fund students' tuition at private schools.

Lawmakers say the bill would provide families $10,000 a year per student in tax payer dollars. It would also provide $11,500 for each student with disabilities, and $2,000 if they're homeschooled.

Any family can apply if passed. The bill is currently awaiting a vote in the full Senate.