2 lanes closed at Joe Battle South and Rojas after cement truck rollover

today at 11:48 AM
Published 10:39 AM

UPDATE (11:35AM) - El Paso Fire said no one was transported to the hospital after a cement truck flip over and hit a light pole. TxDOT and Jobe are assisting in the clean up of oil and cement on the roadway.

UPDATE (11:01AM) - El Paso Police say the right two lanes at Joe Battle South and Rojas are closed after a cement truck rollover.

Clearing time is expected to take two hours. Please seek an alternate route.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are at the scene of a cement truck that flipped on its side.

Police say the crash involves two vehicles and first responders are accessing possible injuries.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Saturday at Rojas and Joe Battle in East El Paso.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Yvonne Suarez

