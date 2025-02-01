Skip to Content
News

Mariachi Los Gatos Salvages earns third consecutive trip to state competition

004A0561
Fabens ISD
By
Published 9:27 PM

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) - Fabens Independent School District proudly announced Mariachi los Gatos Salvajes will represent the district at the UIL State Mariachi Festival on Feb. 20.

This is the third year in a row that the mariachi earns a spot at the festival to compete with top mariachis from across the state.

“I feel very proud of my group. What makes me happy is this has been our most challenging piece, and it has taken us to state for the third year in a row! This is such an accomplishment,” said mariachi vice president Mya Orozco, Fabens High School sophomore.

The mariachi earned the top honor at Saturday's competition at Eastwood High School.

“Our students have worked tirelessly to perfect their craft, and their dedication and passion for mariachi music continue to shine. We are so proud to represent Fabens on this prestigious stage and showcase the rich musical tradition that defines our community," said Mariachi Director Natalie Carrasco. "My heart is full at the end.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content