Mariachi Los Gatos Salvages earns third consecutive trip to state competition

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) - Fabens Independent School District proudly announced Mariachi los Gatos Salvajes will represent the district at the UIL State Mariachi Festival on Feb. 20.

This is the third year in a row that the mariachi earns a spot at the festival to compete with top mariachis from across the state.

“I feel very proud of my group. What makes me happy is this has been our most challenging piece, and it has taken us to state for the third year in a row! This is such an accomplishment,” said mariachi vice president Mya Orozco, Fabens High School sophomore.

The mariachi earned the top honor at Saturday's competition at Eastwood High School.

“Our students have worked tirelessly to perfect their craft, and their dedication and passion for mariachi music continue to shine. We are so proud to represent Fabens on this prestigious stage and showcase the rich musical tradition that defines our community," said Mariachi Director Natalie Carrasco. "My heart is full at the end.”