UTEP studying how to charge electric vehicles while driving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Power and Renewable Energy Systems Lab at UTEP is studying how electric vehicles can be charged while driving on the roads. The research group is led by doctorate student Travis Newbolt and Dr. Paras Mandal, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UTEP.

Dr. Mandal says the group is primarily focused on how to efficiently charge vehicles in motion and the effect it can have on the power grid. With millions of electric vehicles expected to hit the roads in the coming years, the lab's research is a way to help lessen the demand on the power grid, and in turn, continuing to help the environment by reducing emissions.

"So this research focuses on how to do load modeling of electric vehicles in motion charging. And at the same time, do the power system stability analysis and all the power system reliability analysis."

