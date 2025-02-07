Chicken wing prices remain affordable while egg prices continue to rise

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- What's a Super bowl party without chicken wings? according to experts, the price of chicken wings right now makes them a great appetizer for guest if you don't want to break the bank.

For months the price of eggs continue to increase across the country because of the bird flu, but chicken wings prices have remained steady.

Experts say the reason is birds who produce eggs and birds that are used for meat don't live on the same farm. Broilers chickens, which are used for meat, only live on the farm for about 7 weeks, while birds that produce eggs stay much longer.

Older birds are more susceptible to viruses but because broilers chickens are younger, when one is infected it doesn't takes the farm 6 months to a year to recovery from the lose of birds like it does with hens who produce eggs.

Ivan Tovar, Director of Operations for The Shack Wings & Brews says this is the busiest time of year for them and he's happy prices won't have to increase for their customers.

"We had a shortage early last or late last year where wing prices were ridiculously high," Tovar said.

He adds last year he industry saw an increase of about 30% that last 3 to 6 months.