EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are waking up to temperatures in the 50s this morning however we can expect relatively warm conditions for today.

Temperature highs will again be well above average. El Paso is expected to reach 83 F, Las Cruces 81 F.

Relatively dry conditions are expected for this weekend through this upcoming Friday.

A cooling trend will begin starting Monday accompanies by a increase of gusty conditions.