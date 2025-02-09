Borderland high school swimmers headed to state championship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two outstanding borderland athletes will take part in the Texas UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet in Austin.

Nathan Rosales and Aaron Villarreal both attend Bel Air High School in El Paso's Lower Valley.

They will both compete in Austin on Friday, Feb 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22.

"It feels surreal! I wasn't expecting to do so well and qualify and go to state, but I am so excited," Villarreal said.

Bel Air swimmer Peppers Trujillo also placed at Saturday's regional meet in Lubbock.

Trujillo finished 3rd in the 100 freestyle.