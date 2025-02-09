Skip to Content
News

Borderland high school swimmers headed to state championship

By
today at 9:29 AM
Published 9:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two outstanding borderland athletes will take part in the Texas UIL State Swimming and Diving Meet in Austin.

Nathan Rosales and Aaron Villarreal both attend Bel Air High School in El Paso's Lower Valley.

They will both compete in Austin on Friday, Feb 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22.

"It feels surreal! I wasn't expecting to do so well and qualify and go to state, but I am so excited," Villarreal said.

Bel Air swimmer Peppers Trujillo also placed at Saturday's regional meet in Lubbock.

Trujillo finished 3rd in the 100 freestyle.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content