El Paso County Coliseum host first Super Bowl watch party

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Pasoans were able to watch the Super bowl while helping a good cause at the first ever El Paso County Coliseum Super Bowl watch party.

There was a $2 donation requirement for all adults 18+. All proceeds raised will be donated to the American Red Cross to help the victims of the L.A wildfires.

Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission says Steven Longoria, owner of South Coast audio approached him with the idea after visiting L.A.

"His daughter lives in L.A., he went to pick her up during those unfortunate wildfires that were happening over there. He saw it firsthand and he says, Omar this is bad. I mean, this is bad, and I feel bad for the people of L.A., and I want to do something about it," Ropele said.

Longoria donated a big screen TV and audio equipment for fans viewing pleasure. In just 2 weeks El Paso Sports Commission, South Coast Audio, El Paso Rhinos, Kaleidoscope Art Space, and Warriors Edge worked together to make this event possible. Organizers say about 200 people showed up for this cause.