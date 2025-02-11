Phase 1 of Borderland Expressway opens to public

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The first phase of a new roadway in Northeast El Paso will open for the public today.

Drivers can use the new road to travel from Railroad to Dyer.

The new State Spur 320, also known as the Borderland Expressway, will stretch from Loop 375 to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard when complete.

“We are excited about this initial milestone. Once complete, Borderland Expressway will help address regional transportation needs by providing an alternate route to I-10,” El Paso District Engineer Tomas Trevino said. “When finished, the new highway will complete a route around the northeast side of El Paso suitable for truck and other through traffic.”

The 6.8-mile-long second phase of construction is scheduled to begin in late 2025. It includes ramps, intersections, bridges, drainage, illumination, traffic signals and a shared-use path.

The third and final phase is still being designed and has not yet been funded.

ABC-7 will bring you coverage of today's ribbon-cutting ceremony on air and online.