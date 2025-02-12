Border Patrol El Paso Sector speaks on tactical immigration operations on the border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. federal agencies continue their efforts to enforce national security starting with border security in sectors like El Paso.

Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector says that national security cannot exist without border security and the community's effort.

This week, a video surfacing on social media showed ICE and Border Patrol agents conducting an operation at Frontera Training Center in Sunland Park, New Mexico; they asked some people for proof of citizenship.

According to a federal government source, authorities responded to a possible stash house, and at least one person was arrested.

"These are not just out of random operations, these are not random knock and talk on those properties. These are intelligence-driven operations that we have done our due diligence and we do have a target and objective in mind," said Border Patrol Agent Orlando Marrero-Rubio.

Federal authorities suggest all members of the community that if any agency asks you for ID to show it. Because there's nothing against or wrong with it.

"When people think about immigration their mind goes to Border Patrol, immigration is a link. Several agencies made up that immigration chain link and we are the first link in that chain," Agent Marrero-Rubio added.

The El Paso Sector is seeing an average of about 88 migrant encounters per day, as numbers have been going down recently.

"The Border Patrol here in El Paso sector welcomes the collaboration with any agency, state, federal, local, and even international like the Government of Mexico. To help us and become part of our resources to maintain a secure border."

Agent Marrero-Rubio also said they are not a political agency, regardless of who's in the federal administration, they have laws to enforce.

"Title Eight immigration law, and we will enforce and do our jobs with integrity and honor, regardless of the administration in power," Agent Marrero-Rubio added.

Border Patrol wants to encourage members of the community to say something if anyone sees something suspicious. Such as a stash house, excess garbage in a certain location on your street, a lot of vehicular traffic coming in and out at odd hours, and seeing big groups of people, they ask you to call 911.

"Our message is clear. If you are in the U.S. illegally, if you entered illegally, if you don't have the proper documentation to enter, stay, remain, or be in the United States, you will be arrested under Title 8 U.S.C. 1325 and you will be deported to your country of origin."

You can also reach out to Border Patrol at 1-800-635-2509, or through WhatsApp at 915-314-8194.