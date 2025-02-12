Motivator changes lives of old and young

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Some people might use growing up in an abusive home as an excuse for not meeting their potential. Not Laura Rizo. She uses her rough start at life to fuel her energetic presentations, as a motivational speaker. Her goal? To teach everyone, young and old alike, the importance of self love.

We recently caught up with her as she spoke to a group of school counselors. She stressed the importance of not being able to help others if we haven't yet helped ourselves, and encouraged them to heal themselves.

"Born and raised in the projects, with gangs, drugs, domestic violence - was one of the toughest things to overcome. But because of the heroes in my life, I was able to overcome being diagnosed with manic depression. I didn't know about a mental health disorder at such a young age. It was an obstacle I had to overcome to be able to tell young people this will pass...be patient," Rizzo explains.

Rizo says school counselors saved her back in 1999, when she started making bad choices. She thanks them for loving her, even though they didn't know her. She spent years patiently going through the healing process, and is now turning her attention to helping the next generation.

As a motivational speaker, Rizo is helping people of all ages and backgrounds learn to live their best life, and love themselves more fully. She's also a school counselor, doctoral candidate. To check out her website, https://rizospeakslife.com/about-rizo