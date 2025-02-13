El Paso Adult Protective Services celebrates Valentine’s Day with shelter residents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today Casa de Abuelitos and Abuelitas shelter residents celebrated Valentine's day with cards and a small gift courtesy of El Paso Adult Protective Services.

At the special Valentine's Day visit titled "A Heart for Older Adults," residents gathered to receive their gifts spend quality time with their neighbors. Residents say they enjoy events like this because it brings them together.

"We wanted to just offer them a little valentine, a little treat to let them know that they're loved as well and not forgotten," said Jesus Sanchez, Program administrator for El Paso Adult services.



Adult Protective Services investigates abuse, neglect and exploitation that involves the elderly and the disabled. Casa de Abuelitos currently provides housing for 33 elderly men, while Casa de Abuelitas houses 25 elderly ladies.