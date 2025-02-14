Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts at Albertsons

Still searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? If you’re waiting until the last minute, Albertsons has plenty of options to make your Valentine feel special!

The team of floral designers have beautiful and affordable flower arrangements for every budget. The bakery also has plenty of Valentine’s-themed goodies.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso this morning for a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations, plus expert tips on how to keep your flowers fresh longer. Everything you need to know before you shop.