Skip to Content
News

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts at Albertsons

By
Published 5:03 AM

Still searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? If you’re waiting until the last minute, Albertsons has plenty of options to make your Valentine feel special! 

The team of floral designers have beautiful and affordable flower arrangements for every budget. The bakery also has plenty of Valentine’s-themed goodies. 

Tune into Good Morning El Paso this morning for a behind-the-scenes look at the preparations, plus expert tips on how to keep your flowers fresh longer. Everything you need to know before you shop. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Isabella Martinez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content