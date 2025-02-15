The Gene Roddenberry Planetarium invites the public to a special free presentation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The planetarium is now open once a month, offering the community a chance to dive into our solar system.

The planetarium offers three separate showtimes to accommodate eager stargazers."For the first time we are having monthly public shows at the Roddenberry. We are thrilled to broaden our reach and create more opportunities for the community to engage with and enjoy the planetarium,” said Denisse Martinez, Planetarium Program Facilitator.

Attendees tell ABC-7 they're are excited to share memories from their childhood with their children. "It was a lot of fun. My kids really enjoyed it. We look forward to coming back," Priscila Acosta.

Although tickets are free, reservations fill up fast, the planetarium encourages everyone the to get their tickets as early as a week before the show they are hoping to attend.