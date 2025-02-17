El Paso Fire Department launches new tradition on President’s Day

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) —The El Paso Fire Department is introducing a new tradition this morning to foster pride, discipline and unity. The Patriot Run is a symbolic 1.5-mile run down Scenic Drive honoring service members and first responders.

The El Paso Fire Training Academy’s current class, #105, will be launching the initiative. The trainees will carry the American flag during the group runs to honor the nation, its veterans, current service members, and the community.

Lieutenant Anthony Garcia, who helped introduce this tradition, told ABC-7 this tradition will be passed down to every subsequent class, “It's to bring unity and a sense of pride and respect to themselves,” he said. “Anybody could go for a quick run, but carrying the American flag, we thought it would build a bigger team effort and unity.”

For academy trainees like Alec Villa, this is more than just a run, it’s a way to give back, “we get to run together and we get to show everyone how hard we've been working,” Villa told ABC-7. “It gives us a way to give back to the community, the ones that served us, we get to show to them that we actually care and that they're always involved and they're never forgotten.”

Lieutenant Garcia says the run will happen on significant national holidays, like President's Day and Memorial Day. He also said they hope to expand the Patriot Run into a citywide tradition in the future, allowing the public to participate.

The run will begin at Scenic Drive and Rim Rd. at 10:30 a.m., trainees will run down Scenic Drive, passing by the El Paso Police Training Academy, circling back and ending at the entrance of Scenic Drive.