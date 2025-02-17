El Paso Police K9 Unit makes Super Bowl trip

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Police Department unit made a unique trip last week.

Sergeant Raul Melendez and his K9 partner, Riki, were selected among 25 national teams to provide security at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Riki and Sgt. Melendez provide explosives detection support to El Paso International Airport. They've been a partnership for the last 5 years, most recently working the 2023 Men's Final Four in Houston, but the Super Bowl is another level for them.

"It's the biggest show, you know, that the United States has, you know, so really to go out there and give security, it was an honor."

