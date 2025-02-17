Fans react to the 2025 Sunland Park Derby

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Today thousands of people attended the 20th annual

Sunland Derby. It is the biggest signature race of their racing season, according to Dustin Dix, Director of racing operations at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino.

Fans say they enjoyed the atmosphere the raced track provides from the people down to the food. "This is probably one of the main events for the area, and a lot of people come out," said fan Juan Lara.

Lara has been coming the Sunland Derby for years but the weather and the company of his girlfriend made this year extra special, even if he didn't win any money.

First-timer, Durana Avnant says her husband didn't win big either, but she had a great time and would definitely come again next year.