Many questions remain unanswered one week after Sun Metro explosion

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One week after eight employees were injured in an explosion at the Sun Metro Transit Operations Center, many questions remain unanswered.

Mayor Renard Johnson, along with other leaders from the City of El Paso, Sun Metro and El Paso Fire Department, held a joint press conference last Thursday.

Sun Metro officials said 40 people were accounted for in the building where the fire broke out. About 130 people were working on the property the day of the fire.

El Paso Fire Chief Jonathan Killings told members of the media he would not answer any questions about the "cause and origin" of the fire.

"Due to the condition of the building, it's going to take a little bit of time for our investigators to get through all the rubble and be able to complete that thorough investigation," Killings said.

He added the fire department would not release any information on the condition of employees who were transported from the fire "because of the respect that we have for the families."

ABC-7 was able to independently confirm two of the people injured were sent to a burn center in Phoenix for treatment.

29-year old Ruben Ibarra, a Sun Metro Fleet Maintenance Technician, died in the hospital Thursday evening.

Sun Metro Director Anthony Dekeyzer said all employees have the chance to talk with healthcare providers and fill out workers' compensation for any injuries they sustained in the explosion.

Dekeyzer added that after the Fire Department and City wrap up their investigations, Sun Metro will conduct its own internal investigation into the incident.

"Sun Metro employees play a crucial role in keeping our city moving, ensuring that thousands of residents get to work, school and essential destinations every day," Mayor Johnson said.

"We stand with them during this difficult time and we are committed to providing the support that they need as they recover and work to restore operations."

Killings said the first 9-1-1 call came from inside the Sun Metro facility at 1:06 p.m.

The first units arrived on scene four minutes after the call.

A few minutes after crews arrived, the roof and rear wall of the maintenence building collapsed, and firefighters shifted to a "defensive" strategy, which is when crews began to use ladders to spray the building with water from above.

The fire was put out roughly two hours after crews arrived on scene.

Five of the eight patients treated by EPFD were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.

ABC-7 has contacted the mayor's office, El Paso Fire Department and Sun Metro for updates on the situation and will share any updates on air and online.