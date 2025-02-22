El Paso Five Points Lions Club celebrates 80th anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Join the El Paso Five Points Lions Club for 'Dinner in the Dark' as the club celebrates 80 years of service to the community.

Tonight's dinner, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., is focused on raising awareness about visual impairments, the importance of accessibility, and community support.

Timothy Cuneio will serve as the event's guest speaker.

Cuneio was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) at 12 years old.

His journey led him to work for many years in the optical industry, where he helped improve others' vision while navigating his own challenges.

In 2018, Timothy found new hope with Leader Dogs for the Blind, completing their Orientation & Mobility and Guide Dog programs. He now shares his experiences as a co-host of Leader Dog's "Taking the Lead" podcast and serves as a Leader Dog Ambassador, inspiring individuals across the nation.

The "Dinner in the Dark" event will not only celebrate the remarkable journey of the El Paso Five Points Lions Club but will also provide a powerful platform to raise awareness about visual impairments and the importance of accessibility and community support.

Join us for an evening of camaraderie, inspiration, and reflection as we honor our past and look forward to a future of continued service to those in need.

The event takes place at Grace Garden Event Center (6701 Westside Dr, El Paso, TX 79932).