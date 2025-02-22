EPWater, TecH2O learning center hosts annual discover event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- EPWater and the TecH2O Learning Center are hosting their annual DiscoverE event on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the TecH2O Learning Center, 10751 Montana Ave.

The free event, which marks the end of National Engineers Week, aims to inspire the next generation of engineers by offering hands-on activities and providing an opportunity to meet working engineers.

The event, in partnership with the American Council of Engineering Companies of El Paso, will feature interactive science and engineering exhibits, along with a food truck for attendees.

