El Paso Marathon Sets Record with New Course and High Participation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Marathon saw record-breaking participation as runners took on a new Eastside-to-Downtown course.

Starting at the Eastside Sports Complex, the marathon, half marathon and 5K races all ended at the historic San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown.

This year's course featured scenic routes through iconic city streets and neighborhoods.

The event is now a key qualifier for major races like the Boston Marathon, the New York Marathon, and the Abbott World Marathon Age Group Championship.

With more than 500 participants, The El Paso Marathon continues to grow with popularity and prestige.