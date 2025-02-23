Skip to Content
News

El Paso Marathon Sets Record with New Course and High Participation

By
today at 2:32 PM
Published 2:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Marathon saw record-breaking participation as runners took on a new Eastside-to-Downtown course.

Starting at the Eastside Sports Complex, the marathon, half marathon and 5K races all ended at the historic San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown.

This year's course featured scenic routes through iconic city streets and neighborhoods.

The event is now a key qualifier for major races like the Boston Marathon, the New York Marathon, and the Abbott World Marathon Age Group Championship.

With more than 500 participants, The El Paso Marathon continues to grow with popularity and prestige.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
el paso marathon
kvia
Olivia Vara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a weather anchor and reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content