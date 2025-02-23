Las Cruces students stopped by CBP while traveling to a state competition

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- A spokesperson for Las Cruces Public Schools tells ABC-7 the group of students were traveling to a state competition in a chartered bus that was not visibly marked identifying it as a Las Cruces Public School bus.

Congressman Gabe Vasquez said his office was notified that the incident happened at the border checkpoint and escalated after agents questioned the driver, and he was unable to respond in English. Vasquez said he was told 'rather than de-escalating, an agent proceeded to board the bus, ignored attempts by coaches to explain the situation, and demanded information from the students, leaving them rattled and shaken'.

“As educators, the chilling effects of actions such as these are detrimental to the well-being of our student population, their families, and our larger community," said American Federation of Teachers New Mexico. "Under no circumstance should students be harassed, intimidated, or frightened by federal agents either while in school or while participating in school activities."

A CBP spokesperson said because the bus had no school decals it was treated as a standard charter vehicle.

"The agents’ primary objective was to verify the legal status of the passengers. After completing the verification process, all individuals were confirmed to be legally present in the country and disembarked without incident," said the spokesperson in a statement.

The statement further explained the role border patrol agents play at checkpoint inspections by 'playing a vital role in maintaining the integrity of the nation's borders'.

"They are instrumental in deterring illegal immigration and ensuring that those traveling within the country comply with immigration laws. By conducting these inspections, border patrol agents help safeguard the security and well-being of communities throughout the United States," the CBP spokesperson said.

Rep. Gabe Vasquez took to "X" and released a statement detailing his concern of the incident.

"I am tracking reports that federal agents stopped and harassed a bus full of Las Cruces high school swimmers on the way to a meet over suspected immigration status. Our kids shouldn’t fear law enforcement on the way to a game. I’m demanding answers from DHS to ensure New Mexicans don’t face racial profiling."

Vasquez will hold a news conference on Monday to further discuss the impact situations like this have on the community.