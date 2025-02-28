Data shows El Paso seeing worst air quality for this time of year in decades

An air quality monitor in Socorro reports these two first months having the lowest air quality for this time of year since the year 2000, according to data from the environmental protection agency.

The monitor, located in Hueco Elementary School, detected this year a much higher amount of particulate matter or P.M. 2.5 — the measurement of particles that can result from combustion — and also P.M. 10, which are larger particles such as dust or sand.

"The concerning part is that these may become more frequent," said Dr. Gabriel Ibarra-Mejia a public health sciences professor at UTEP and researcher in environmental health impacts of air pollution.

But that's not all that we're inhaling he says.

"And it's also going to be other material that are organic or bacteria, moles, viruses, some maybe eggs of parasites, a lot of things that can come attached into those particles," Ibarra-Mejia explained.

He says an increase in temperatures, droughts, soil disturbances from agricultural activity from both sides of the border can be the culprit.

Inhaling these pollutants can cause mild symptoms, making people feel sick, to more severe ones.

"Oh, it's been horrible, I've got allergies, it won't stop, I can't shake it," said one resident, Helen Geller. "Just constant congestion and headaches."

Ibarra-Mejia worked on a study along with other experts published in Atmosphere in 2021, that found that the air can become very dangerous to breathe and lead to hospitalizations for several illnesses, even days after a storm.

These include:

Valley fever

Heart problems

Urinary and reproductive system issues

Brain diseases

Injuries and poisonings

Circulation problems

Breathing problems

Childbirth complications

Blood infections

"I was sneezing a lot last week and a bit into this week," Tony Morales, another resident, said. "My nose is sensitive to the dust and it's hard to breathe at times."

Several El Pasoans say their health's been affected when it gets dusty.

"Because these days, since it's been really dry, the dust have been picking up a lot. And since I'm breathing in that dust... I get asthma, allergies, and it's really making me hard to breathe some days," said UTEP student Katherine Cuevas.

Another student said she says can see a lot of contamination.

"Here at UTEP you can see all the fog on top of Juarez and El Paso," said Diana Santillan. "And it's been really bad."

Dr. Ibarra-Mejia also says that on those dusty days, anyone going outdoors, but particularly those with chronic diseases or weakened immune systems should take precautions like wearing a mask.