Las Cruces activist group chants ‘Musk must go’ during Tesla protest against DOGE

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Activist group, Indivisible Las Cruces say they are protesting Tesla charging stations because they don't support the Federal job cuts made by Elon Musk and The Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE

"Whole point is to bring awareness to the fact that Elon Musk is doing some really bad things to America. And every time someone buys a Tesla or someone fills up at a Tesla station, he gets more money to do bad things," said Protester Bill McCamley

McCamley says the jobs cuts will negatively impact communities.

"He's cutting the FAA, so people are going to be less safe flying. He fired a bunch of people up in Los Alamos that were responsible for nuclear safety. So our nuclear weapons are going to be less safe. He's getting rid of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration," said McCamley

Zeke Rodriguez, 2nd Vice Chair for the Republican Party of Dona Ana County disagrees with McCamley stating "DOGE saved us millions and billions of dollars in programs that they found were not benefiting American interests. "

Rodriguez says job cuts are the result tax money not being utilized properly. "What he's uncovered shows that it's not being used efficiently. So therefore you must take action," Rodriguez said. Protesters says they feel Musk is overstepping because the American people did not vote him into office and they hope people reconsider supporting him.