UTEP Ignites Free Enterprise

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Center for Free Enterprise at the Woody L. Hunt College of Business, in partnership with Young America's Foundation, recently hosted an inspiring event focused on free market economics and community prosperity.

Steve Forbes, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief of Forbes Media, took center stage as the presenter, sharing insights on how free enterprise drives innovation and economic growth.

Attendees, including students, faculty, and business professionals, engaged in spirited discussions about boosting social mobility and entrepreneurial initiatives.

The event showcased practical strategies to address economic disparities and promote economic freedom.



