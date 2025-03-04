Daylight saving time changes can be a health hazard, experts say

It's almost time to spring forward one hour for extra sunlight and time outdoors, but experts want people to know how this time change affects both your physical and mental health.

On Sunday, March 9, clocks will move one hour ahead, making us lose one hour of sleep.

"It's going to be a struggle, I mean, the good thing is only one thing [extra daylight]. But, yeah, I mean, hopefully I can go to sleep sooner so I can have at least eight hours of sleep," said UTEP student Santiago León.

Even though one hour of sleep doesn't seem like much, health experts that ABC-7 spoke with say people can face health issues not just the day after, but even the whole following week — including rise in blood pressure and sugar levels and an increased risk of strokes and heart attacks.

According to Dr. Gonzalo Diaz, the medical director of El Paso Sleep Center, lack of sleep can lead to eating more carbohydrates, causing weight gain — which may people can face, he says.

But that's not all that lack of sleep can cause.

"The lack of sleep increases the incidents of car accidents, without any question," said Diaz. "Now, the lack of sleep when you don't sleep enough or usually when you don't sleep when you sleep less than six hours is the same level as alcohol intoxication."

The conversation about eliminating daylight saving time has been a long debate between politicians and health experts.

President Donald Trump has long supported ending the practice of switching the clocks twice a year. Many countries do not participate in it, as well as two states: Hawaii and most of Arizona.

The Sunshine Protection Act of 2023 was proposed to make daylight saving time the permanent standard time. The bill was unanimously passed by the U.S. Senate but hit a brick wall with the House.

Students at UTEP were asked how the time change affects them and if they think it should be kept or eliminated.

"For sure, losing one hour of sleep definitely affects my routine, my daily. It's hard for concentration or anything else," said León. "I think it's good to have time changes because I mean you can't be at night at 4:00 p.m., right? So, I think that's necessary. Maybe the day of there should be a change. I mean maybe, I don't know, something with classes sooner or later on the day, but I think it's good as it is."

Another student said she's not looking forward to extra daylight for just one reason.

"It gets hot, it's not just like humid hot where you can get to go out in a picnic, it's like you're scorching," said Amy Heredia. "So I feel like it has its pros and cons for sure, but at least it'll be a more, brighter environment."

A mental health therapist says our bodies follow the rhythm of the sun, so we should take advantage of as much sunlight as we can possibly get, especially during sunrise.

"So even if you're at work and you're it's dark outside, try to take at least 15 minutes when that sun comes up or if it's up the morning, get outside," said Krista Wingate, a therapist at Emergence Health Network. "Try to have it on your face, don't wear sunglasses, and really absorb the benefits of that sun, because the sun really helps us regulate a lot of our emotions and a lot of our behaviors as well."

Sunlight gives us serotonin, a hormone linked to happiness and less depression.

Both experts agree that daylight saving time should be eliminated as they say it has more harm than benefits to health.

They recommend people sleep at the same time every day to keep their circadian rhythm in balance.