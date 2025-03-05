Ash Wednesday Marks the Beginning of Lent

Today Christians worldwide observe Ash Wednesday.

This marks the beginning of Lent with prayer, penance and the receiving of ashes on the forehead.

The ashes received are made from last year's Palm Sunday palms and serve as a reminder of mortality and the 40-day period of reflection leading up to Easter.

In addition to prayer many fast on Ash Wednesday and refrain from eating meat on Fridays throughout Lent as a form of penance.

As millions reflect, this year's Ash Wednesday comes amid health concerns for Pope Francis who has traditionally led the Vatican's services.