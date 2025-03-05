iFLY El Paso officially reopens after eight-month closure

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — After an eight-month closure and refurbishment, iFLY El Paso is officially reopening its doors. The indoor skydiving facility will celebrate its grand reopening today with a full day of events, including flight demonstrations, giveaways and live entertainment.

The grand reopening celebration will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by walk-in flight experiences and reservations throughout the day. From noon to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy raffle giveaways, food trucks, instructor air shows and live entertainment.

The facility initially shut down after the City of El Paso revoked a 380 economic incentive agreement, which would have provided iFLY with more than $160,000 in sales tax rebates - in exchange for the company’s approximately $12 million investment. The agreement with FlyZone Inc. was terminated after the company contested its property appraisal values.

Following the closure, iFLY was acquired by corporate ownership.

iFLY El Paso offers indoor skydiving experiences for first-time flyers and pros.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso to hear from the company’s CEO and why he says they are committed to the community of El Paso, plus an inside look at the action ahead of the re-opening.