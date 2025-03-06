How Dust Storms Effect Your Car and Cabin Filters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During a dust storm large amounts of dust particles can restrict airflow to your engine by clogging your car filter.

Dust storms can also reduce airflow to passengers within the vehicle by clogging cabin filters.

Clogged car filters can lead to issues like engine damage and reduced power since the engine is unable to draw in enough air for proper combustion.

The trapping of these dust particles may also lead to idling of your car as well as decreased power.

If your air filter remains clogged with dust particles it could cause engine misfires and even damage to your vehicle.

It is always important to inspect your air filters and cabin filters after a dust storm and replace them if necessary.

Doing so can help you maintain optimal engine performance and air flow within your vehicle.