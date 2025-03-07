Good Vibes Only: First graders publish first book

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Some first graders at Herrera Elementary are celebrating a big accomplishment. They just published their first book! The students were recently recognized during a school presentation.

The book is called 'Who? What? Where?' The students were tasked with writing silly sentences accompanied by a drawing.

First grader Everlee wrote, "The cook runs on the moon."

Another student wrote, "The cricket can make pie in the woods."

One of their teachers, Evelyn Ortiz, said they worked on this project for three weeks.

"Well, at the beginning they didn't know what this is about, but then they get excited to know that they will be published authors. And this is a huge step for them," said Ortiz.

She said the students focused on their literacy skills, practicing their capitalization and punctuation.

"They’re very excited because they didn't know that it will be an actual book. They just thought they with they were doing drawings and writing like a novel in the regular manner, but then when they see the book, they are very, very excited and very proud of themselves," Ortiz added.

It was a proud moment when the students saw their creations come to life.

"I'm so proud of them. I'm sure that they will be, like, very proud of themselves. And they will be more encouraged to keep working in things that can be impossible but you know what? I'm a published author, so I can keep doing it," Ortiz said.

"I'm glad that my friends and my family get to see it," Everlee added.

